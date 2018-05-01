Blake Shelton Says His ‘Karma’ Tweet Was a ‘Personal Thing’

Blake Shelton isn’t owning up to his Twitter shade … but he’s not exactly denying it, either. The country singer raised eyebrows on April 25, when he tweeted, “Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

The tweet came just one day after Us Weekly revealed that Shelton’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert is dating Evan Felker. A source confirmed to Us at the time that Shelton, 41, was referring to Lambert, 34, in his tweet. However, the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer is simply calling the tweet “personal.”

“It was a personal thing that’s in a small circle of my people and that’s why it was written the way it was, and then people took it and make it into what they want to make it into, which I don’t want any part of that,” The Voice coach told Extra on Monday, April 30. “But at the same time, I can’t help but to think it’s funny how these fires get lit and it takes off and I don’t have time to care. That’s why I’ve kind of moved on.”

He also told Entertainment Tonight that he meant for the “cryptic” message to confuse fans. “I can tell you it’s been, actually, very entertaining to watch the world run with it and assume what they think it’s about,” he said. “I’ll say this, people are way off the mark. But I don’t have time to worry about it.”

The Turnpike Troubadours frontman filed for divorce from his estranged wife Staci Felker two weeks after meeting Lambert. Meanwhile, Lambert and country singer Anderson East split in April after two years of dating.

The drama continued on April 26 when Felker sang along to Carrie Underwood’s hit “Before He Cheats” on her friend’s Instagram story, adding, “I hope he does.”

She wasn’t the only one to participate in the conversation. Jeff Allen, who dated Lambert for three years before she started dating Shelton, responded to his “karma” tweet.

“You know, I’ve always given you the benefit of the doubt and chalked it up to just being human, But you must be one arrogant SOB to pop off something like this, when I know damn good and well you were cheating on your wife and Miranda was cheating on me when you two started up,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet on April 26. “I kept my mouth shut for 13 years. Sorry, his karma tweet rubbed me wrong. All of this is pointless.”

