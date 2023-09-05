Bob Barker’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to the late The Price Is Right host’s death certificate, obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, September 5, Barker died as a result of a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Though he never publicly addressed living with the brain disorder, the certificate claims he was diagnosed with it “years” ago.

News of Barker’s cause of death comes nearly two weeks after he passed away at the age of 99 on August 26. The TV legend’s publicist, Roger Neal, confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that Barker died in his home of natural causes. He is survived by his half-brother Kent Valandra, nephews Robert and Chip Valandra and niece Vickie Valandra Kelly.

Nancy Burnet — a longtime friend of Barker’s and the coexecutor of his estate — said in a statement that she was “so proud” of the work she and Barker “did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally.”

Related: Bob Barker Through the Years: From Radio Host to 'The Price Is Right' Icon Bob Barker was a household name in the entertainment industry among generations. Decades before becoming a beloved game show host, Barker was born in Washington. After spending his formative years in South Dakota and Missouri, he and late wife Dorothy Jo Gideon moved to Florida after college graduation, where he began his career in entertainment […]

She ended her message by writing, “We were great friends over these 40 years. He will be missed.”

Several celebrities also took to social media to express their condolences. Andy Cohen paid tribute to Barker’s animal rights advocacy work by writing via his Instagram Story, “It’s a beautiful day to remember to help control the pet population [and] have your pets spayed or neutered. Rest in peace, Bob Barker.”

Related: Drew Carey, Andy Cohen and More Mourn 'American Treasure' Bob Barker Drew Carey, Andy Cohen and more celebrities are coming together to honor the legacy of the late Bob Barker. “It’s a beautiful day to remember to help control the pet population [and] have your pet spayed or neutered,” Cohen, 55, said via Instagram Story on Saturday, August 26. Cohen’s PSA paid tribute to Barker’s own […]

Adam Sandler remembered his late Happy Gilmore costar by sharing pics of them from over the years via Instagram. “The man. The myth. The best,” the comedian, 56, captioned his post. “Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!”

Barker became a household name as the host of The Price Is Right, which is the longest-running game show of all time in the United States. He began his hosting duties in 1972 and later passed the baton to current host Drew Carey in 2007.

“I want to retire while I’m still young,” he told USA Today in 2006 at the age of 82. “I could do the show another year, but I’d rather quit a year too soon than a year too late.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Barker founded the animal rights organization the DJ&T Foundation in 1994, which he named after his mother, Tilly Valandra, and his late wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon. Gideon, who was Barker’s high school sweetheart, died from lung cancer at the age of 91 in 1981.

In addition to The Price Is Right, Barker also served as the host of NBC’s Truth or Consequences from 1956 to 1974 and appeared in several movies and TV shows over the years. He received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999 and was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2004 and 2007, respectively.