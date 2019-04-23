Maintaining his loyalty. Bob Saget played coy during an interview on the third hour of the Today show on Tuesday, April 23, when asked about his close pal and Full House costar Lori Loughlin’s alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“Well, we go by carrier pigeon,” the Benjamin actor, 62, said on the morning talk show when asked if he’s talked to Loughlin, 54, since she was named and charged in the scam last month.

“I will say that I love her and I will say no comment, and that’s it,” Saget added in a monotone voice. “It’s a personal thing … It’s a strange time.”

During another Today show segment with Al Roker on Tuesday, the How I Met Your Mother alum responded that he’s “in the no comment world now” when the cohost, 64, brought up the conversation of Loughlin’s legal trouble.

Saget (Danny Tanner) and Loughlin (Becky Donaldson) starred alongside each other on the sitcom from 1987 to 1995 and then again from 2016 to 2018 on the Netflix reboot Fuller House.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were among the dozens of parents — including actress Felicity Huffman — who made headlines in March for their alleged participation in the scam. The former When Calls the Heart star and the fashion designer, 55, have been accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia, 19, admitted into USC by having them designated as crew recruits, despite the fact that they’ve never played the sport.

Earlier this month, the couple pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges in conjunction with their alleged involvement in the scandal.

“They missed the opportunity for a plea bargain during the first round, and now there might not be a deal available for them to take,” legal coach and crisis manager Wendy Feldman told Us of the pair, noting they had “no choice but to plead not guilty.”

LA-based lawyer Neama Rahmani added: “I don’t know what she was thinking. The feds have an overwhelming amount of evidence against her, including emails, phone calls and financial documents.”

Loughlin and Giannulli could face a max sentence of 40 years behind bars.

