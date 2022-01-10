Reflecting on what comes next. Bob Saget opened up about life after death days before he passed away on Sunday, January 9.

On December 31, the Full House alum shared a tribute to Betty White, who died on New Year’s Eve at age 99.

“She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981. Well, if things work out by Betty’s design — in the afterlife, they are reunited,” the comedian wrote in part via Instagram at the time. “I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this.”

In the post, the Dirty Daddy author referred to the late Golden Girls alum as “so full of love” and shared some touching memories.

“From the first time I snuck into The Mary Tyler Moore Show at 15 years old and watched her hit everything she said out of the park, to decades later, getting to hang out with her on several occasions, I had a small peek into what a remarkable talent and human being Betty was,” Saget wrote.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the former Fuller House star died on Sunday after he was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old.

Much like what followed the news of White’s death, tributes quickly poured in from Saget’s costars and friends of the late actor, many recalling his kind soul and the way he always shared his love with others.

“Bob ended every text, every interaction with ‘Love you.’ Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him,” Full House alum Andrea Barber shared via Instagram. “This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget — don’t hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him. Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth.”

John Mayer, who had been close with Saget for years, also posted via Instagram. “I love you, Bob. I will never forget you,” the “Daughters” singer, 44, wrote via Instagram. “I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams. I will tell my kids about you. I’m taking you with me forever. I love you, Bob.”

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shares with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.