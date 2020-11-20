Bobby Brown Speaks Out After the Death of His Son Bobby Brown Jr.

Bobby Brown opened up about the heartbreaking loss of his son Bobby Brown Jr. following the 28-year-old’s death.

“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time,” he said in a statement to TMZ on Thursday, November 19. “Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

Bobby Jr., who was one of Bobby’s seven children, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 18. The former New Edition member, 51, shared Bobby Jr. with his ex-girlfriend Kim Ward. TMZ reported on Thursday that Bobby Jr. had been experiencing flu-like symptoms prior to his death but did not have COVID-19.

Landon Brown confirmed his brother’s passing via Instagram on Wednesday. “I love you forever King,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of Bobby Jr.

The late singer’s girlfriend, Anna Reed, also paid tribute on Thursday, November 19, tweeting, “The heavens gained an angel, but I lost my soul mate.”

Bobby Jr.’s death came five years after his half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away in July 2015. Bobby shared the 22-year-old star with his ex-wife and late singer Whitney Houston. In January 2015, Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta home. She was placed in a medically induced coma and hospice care until she died six months later.

Three years earlier, Houston was found unresponsive in a bathtub at the Beverly Hills Hotel in February 2012. The “I Will Always Love You” singer died of drowning due to coronary artery disease and cocaine intoxication. She was 48.

Earlier this year, Bobbi Kristina’s former boyfriend Nick Gordon died at the age of 30 after he suffered a series of heart attacks during a New Year’s Eve celebration in January. The cause of his death was later ruled accidental heroin toxicity.

In February 2018, Bobby told Us Weekly that he continues to honor his daughter’s memory years after her death.

“She was a beautiful young lady,” the singer said at the time. “And what she wanted to do with her life, I wish everybody could have seen. Music, entertainment. She was better than me. She was better than her mother.”

He added, “Her presence is always around me. That’s my baby. There is no way she could disappear from me.”