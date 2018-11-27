Brangelina need more time. Angelina Jolie filed a stipulation to extend the appointment of the private judge overseeing her custody battle with estranged husband Brad Pitt, The Blast reports.

The website obtained documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, November 26, that ask for Judge John Ouderkirk to remain on the case until December 31, 2019, rather than June 30.

According to The Blast, Jolie, 43, said in the documents that she wants Ouderkirk (who officiated the estranged couple’s 2014 wedding) to oversee all pre-trial motions and requests, in addition to presiding over a potential private custody trial.

The Maleficent star filed for divorce from Pitt, 54, in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together. They share six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. Jolie requested physical custody of the kids, while Pitt asked for joint custody.

Pitt and Jolie had been scheduled to appear in court on December 4 to hash out their custody issues, but a source tells Us Weekly that the pair have now “asked the private judge to postpone the beginning of the trial.”

Us exclusively revealed earlier this month that the Fight Club actor recently pleaded with the Tomb Raider actress to settle out of court. “He reached out hoping to persuade Angie that the hearing will cause lasting psychological damage to their children,” a source told Us.

A second insider previously told Us, “Angelina remains focused on healing her family. She continues to support the reconciliation of the children with Brad.”

With reporting by Jen Heger

