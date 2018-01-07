Brad Pitt is just like Us: a die-hard Game of Thrones fan! Except much wealthier and able to bid $120,000 to watch an episode with Emilia Clarke!

The Allied actor, 54, made the big offer while attending the Sean Penn J/P HRO Gala: A Gala Dinner to Benefit J/P Haitian Relief Organization at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 6. Pitt was chatting and laughing with other attendees — including Jeff Bezos and Bryan Lourd — but really perked up and took action when the auction announced the chance to watch Game of Thrones with Clarke.

“During the first auction, Brad was on his phone. When the auction announced Emilia Clarke, they called her out in the crowd and Brad literally turned his whole neck to find and look at her and enthusiastically clap,” an onlooker told Us Weekly. “He offered $80,000 in the auction to watch Game of Thrones with Emilia.”

“Emilia was covering her mouth and giggling. Leo [DiCaprio] enthusiastically watched the whole auction, turning his head back and forth between Brad and Emilia,” the onlooker added. “[Pitt] later offered $120,000 and raised his arms in excitement but was out at 150,000. He laughed hysterically when he gave up and they called him out for it.”

Despite losing, Pitt was a good sport: “He clapped and cheered when someone else took it for $160,000,” said the onlooker. He later offered $40,000 for a Hoop Dreams experience and won.

In addition to Pitt and DiCaprio, Clarke’s costar Kit Harington was also in attendance at the gala, and had been sitting near the War Machine actor.

HBO recently announced that the final season of Game of Thrones will not be back until 2019 and will only be 6 episodes.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!