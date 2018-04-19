Brad Pitt and Neri Oxman are still going strong.

“They continue to talk on the phone several times a day and are very infatuated with each other,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the couple, who have been seeing each other for six months. “Their busy schedules are going to be a huge challenge because Neri isn’t going to give up her life in Cambridge or her job at MIT for anyone, even Brad Pitt.”

In the meantime, the duo — who are based on opposite coasts — are focused on spending time with one another and not worrying about the future. “They are going to have fun and see where it goes,” the insider added.

Although the twosome have managed to keep their romance under wraps, they’ve been thrust into the spotlight since news of their relationship broke. “Neri is extremely uncomfortable with all of the media attention and feels that her personal life has now come under a microscope,” said the pal of the architectural designer, 42. “Brad feels badly about this of course, but he is powerless to stop it.”

Despite prying eyes, a source exclusively revealed to Us earlier this month that Pitt is “absolutely smitten by” Oxman and “their chemistry is off the charts.” Even more, the War Machine actor “is glowing” around his new love and friends “can hear his grin” when speaking to him.

The academic was spotted on Wednesday, April 18, strolling through the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She kept a low-profile in a black trench coat and oversized sunglasses.

Pitt split from Angelina Jolie in September 2016. They share six kids and are in the process of finalizing their divorce.

