Looking chic. Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, Neri Oxman, was spotted out and about on Wednesday, April 18, heading to teach a class at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The MIT professor, 42, was walking through the campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, dressed in a black turtleneck, trench coat and matching pants. The award-winning architectural designer wore her hair up in a loose bun with dark sunglasses and carried a copy of The Voyager Golden Record.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Oxman has been quietly seeing the War Machine actor, 54, for six months. An insider close to the actor told Us that Pitt has been “glowing around her.”

The Oscar-winning actor first reached out to her after he saw a line of her 3-D printed chaise lounges, and headed to meet with her at MIT, where she teaches media arts and sciences at the Massachusetts school’s Media Lab. “Brad’s absolutely smitten by her,” the source revealed exclusively to Us. “Their chemistry is off the charts.”

“They got romantically involved almost right away,” the insider continued. “He’s been going to great lengths to make sure he’s not spotted by prying eyes.” The pair have also traveled together internationally on several occasions since they started dating.

The Inglorious Bastards actor’s pal told Us that Pitt fell for Oxman’s intelligence and her charm, and not just her appearance. “Neri is a very passionate, extremely smart and talented woman. She is very extroverted, outgoing, vivacious and loving,” the insider told Us. “Men and women love Neri. She has a way of making you feel as if you’re the only person in a crowded room,” the pal added. “Being around Neri is intoxicating as if you’re flying high above the mountains.”

Oxman is the first woman Pitt has been linked with since his split from Angelina Jolie in September 2016. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actors — who are the parents of Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 — are currently working on finalizing their divorce.

