A friendly catch up! Brad Pitt was seen grabbing a bite to eat at an In-N-Out Burger in L.A. with actress Alia Shawkat.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 56, and the Arrested Development alum, 30, were dressed casually when they hit up the burger joint earlier this month, according to a photo posted by TMZ on Monday, March 16. Their appearance at the fast-food establishment came one day after they attended a Thundercat show at The Wiltern together.

In November 2019, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Pitt’s connection with Shawkat is merely platonic. “Brad is not dating Alia,” a source told Us at the time. “They are just friends.”

Prior to this report, speculation about the actors’ relationship status surfaced when they were seen attending an art exhibit together in Los Angeles. Following this appearance, an insider told Us that Pitt was single.

The Ad Astra actor has “been dating — very, very casually,” a source told Us in September. However, the actor was focused on spending “as much time” as possible with his six children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — whom he shares with estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

Not long after he was speculated to be dating Shawkat, the two-time Oscar winner seemingly addressed the rumors in a December 2019 profile for The New York Times. “I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true,” he said at the time.

Meanwhile, the Fight Club star joked about his dating life while accepting his Screen Actors Guild Award in January for his efforts in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. “I’m going to add this to my Tinder profile,” he said of his win.

While attending this same event, Pitt got the internet buzzing with rumors about his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The pair were photographed holding hands and smiling backstage after their respective wins.

“There’s nothing romantic going on between Brad and Jen,” a source Us of the exes, who were married from 2000 to 2005. “They actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together.”