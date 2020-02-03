A reunion is born! Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted together at a 2020 BAFTA Awards afterparty on Sunday, February 2, seven months after their split.

British Vogue shared a photo via Instagram of the former couple smiling with editor in chief Edward Enninful at the Fashion and Film Party, which the magazine threw with Tiffany & Co. at Annabel’s nightclub in London. Shayk, 34, cohosted the soirée alongside Enninful, 47, Charlize Theron and Riz Ahmed.

Cooper, 45, looked handsome in a black tuxedo with a bow tie, while the supermodel rocked a beige Burberry bodysuit underneath a beaded mesh dress.

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2019 that the A Star Is Born actor-director and Shayk had called it quits after more than four years together. A source told Us at the time that the duo had not “been getting along for a while” and were “not in a great place” before their breakup.

Cooper and the Russia native started dating in April 2015 after their splits from Suki Waterhouse and Cristiano Ronaldo, respectively. They made their red carpet debut in May 2016 during Paris Fashion Week, and welcomed their now-2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, the following March.

Shayk opened up about her notoriously private romance with the Oscar nominee in January for an upcoming British Vogue cover story.

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst — it’s just the nature of a human being,” she said. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other.”

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model told the magazine that she believes “men are scared” of her “strong personality.”

“If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know?” she continued. “I think some people are really scared of this coldness. I also think not many people know that underneath this there’s a nice, sweet person who cries in interviews.”