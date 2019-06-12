Getting by with a little help from his friends! Less than a week after the news broke that Bradley Cooper and his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk split after four years together, the A Star Is Born actor stepped out with pals.

“Bradley was low key at Sunset Tower and trying hard not to be noticed and looked good,” an insider told Us Weekly. “As he was walking out, there was a group of girls who yelled his name and other restaurant-goers felt bad because it seemed like he was just having a laid-back night.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, June 6, that the pair had gone their separate ways. “They split but she is still staying at his house for now. It’s complicated because of the baby,” an insider told Us at the time, referring to the former couple’s 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

The day prior, another insider told Us the pair hit a rough patch in their relationship. “They haven’t been getting along for a while,” the source said. “They are not in a great place.”

The 33-year-old model later jetted off to Iceland where she appeared in high spirits as she stunned on the set of a photoshoot.

A third insider told Us Weekly that Cooper’s dedication to his work as a director and actor in A Star Is Born affected his relationship with Shayk.

“Bradley wasn’t able to be the partner Irina needed during the filming and promoting of A Star Is Born,” the insider explained to Us Weekly. “He was so focused on making sure it was perfect.”

While many fans speculated there was something more than onscreen chemistry between Cooper and his A Star Is Born counterpart Lady Gaga, a source confirmed to Us that “nothing romantic” happened between them. The insider added that Cooper and Shayk’s split had “nothing to do with” his friendship with the “Bad Romance” singer, 33.

Gaga also recently went through a high-profile breakup. The pop star and her talent agent fiancé, Christian Carino, ended their engagement in February.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!