



Sisterly wisdom. Days after Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their split, sister Brandi Cyrus posted an Instagram treatise about trusting life’s twists and turns.

“I’ve learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much, or be so hard, but all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything, even the darkness,” Brandi, 32, wrote on Instagram on Monday, August 12, posting a photo from her and Miley’s girls’ trip to Italy with Kaitlynn Carter. In the pic, the actress poses for the camera in an orange two-piece bikini, sitting in front of a sun-drenched coastline.

She continued: “And in time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right, and we will be stronger and better for it.”

Among the commenters was The Bachelor season 20 contestant Olivia Caridi, who told Brandi, “You are so wise.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday, August 10, that Miley, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, had split after seven months of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for the pop star told Us in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The girl’s trip in Italy previously made headlines after Miley and 31-year-old Carter, who recently split from husband Brody Jenner, were photographed locking lips in Lake Como.

Miley has alluded to her newly single status on Instagram since the breakup, telling followers that “change is inevitable” and that “life’s a climb.” She and the Hunger Games actor married in December 2018 after 10 years of dating on and off.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!