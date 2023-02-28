Missing in action. Brandi Glanville wasn’t in attendance at the reunion for season 1 of The Traitors after she left Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip early.

“Reza [Farahan] and Brandi are not able to join us tonight,” host Andy Cohen explained at the beginning of the episode, which debuted on Peacock Tuesday, February 28. The Superficial author, 54, didn’t offer any further details about why the Shahs of Sunset alum, 49, and the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, weren’t on set.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Reza missed the reunion because of his father’s February 4 death, but fans wondered whether Brandi’s absence had anything to do with the drama surrounding her early departure from RHUGT season 4. Last month, reports circulated that the Drinking and Tweeting author exited the show alongside Caroline Manzo after an alleged incident involving inappropriate behavior.

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously,” Peacock told People in a January statement. “In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

The outlet previously reported that the Famously Single alum tried to kiss the Real Housewives of New Jersey veteran, 61, multiple times during filming, which wrapped on January 30. Neither Brandi nor Caroline have publicly commented on the alleged incident that led to their departure from the series.

Season 4 of RHUGT will also star Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Camille Grammer Meyer, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille and Alex McCord. The new episodes were filmed in Morocco, which was previously the site of a memorable season 4 Real Housewives of New York City vacation in 2011.

“Yes, the rumors are true! I am coming back to your TV screens! Let’s go 2023! I’m super excited for this Epic Trip!,” Gretchen, 44, wrote via Instagram after the casting news made headlines. Camille, 54, captioned a photo of the announcement, “Oh here we go! Should be a lot of fun!”

As fans await more answers about what went down on the Morocco trip, Peacock is gearing up for the premiere of RHUGT season 3, which debuts on March 23. Filmed in Thailand, that season stars Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Leah McSweeney, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton and Porsha Williams.

Last month, Heather, 48, hinted that her “friendship break” with Whitney, 36, was still a source of tension during RHUGT. “I think this is really how Whitney wants it to be,” the Bad Mormon author exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “She wants to be on her own. She doesn’t want to feel obligation or loyalty, and I’m kind of an obligation loyalty girl. … She’s doing her thing and I’ll do mine.”

The reunion episode of The Traitors is now streaming via Peacock.