Bre Tiesi was all fun and (board) games when it came to picking out a Christmas gift for Nick Cannon.

Tiesi, 32, who spent Christmas morning with Cannon, 43, and their 17-month-old son, Legendary Love, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 25, to show off a few of the presents from under their tree. After revealing a punching bag her father bought for Legendary, the model revealed her gift for Cannon this holiday season: a custom board game titled “Cannonopoly.”

The game, which is a spin on the classic Monopoly, featured a detailed painting of Cannon alongside his extensive brood. The squares of the board were changed to reflect Cannon’s personal life, with titles like “San Diego” — where The Masked Singer host is from — and the names of the mothers of his children. Tiesi captioned hte post, “The best gift I’ve given.”

Cannon is the father of 12 kids. In addition to Legendary, he shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 15 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 13 months, with Abby De La Rosa; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 15 months, with LaNisha Cole, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, 13 months, with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott were also parents to son Zen, who died in December 2021 at just 5 months old after battling brain cancer.

Last month, Cannon told Entertainment Tonight that the holiday season was his “favorite time of year,” noting that he had plans to celebrate with as much of his family as possible. “Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in,” he told the outlet in November. “It’s all about the kids, so you’ll definitely see us doing some fun, over-the-top stuff in the next 30 days.”

The All That alum seemingly kept his promise, sharing various photoshoots with multiple members of his brood via Instagram on Monday. After dressing up for Legendary, he popped in to spend time with De La Rosa, 33, and their three kids. He later snapped some sweet shots with Bell, 36, and their three little ones, as well as with daughter Onyx.

It wasn’t just his own kids, however, that Cannon showed up for. The Drumline star visited children in a hospital earlier this week to honor his late son, Zen. Cannon posted an Instagram video of the time at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County on Saturday, December 23, titling the clip, “Zen’s Light Holiday Hospital Special.”

“Zen’s Light shining bright for the holidays!!” Cannon wrote alongside the post, which featured him dressed up as Santa Claus and passing out gifts to the tune of Donny Hathaway’s 1970 classic “This Christmas” in the background. “Thank you to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and everyone who made the day so loving, warm and memorable.”

The hospital visit was part of the activities of Zen’s Light Foundation, which Cannon and Scott launched in June 2022. The mission of the foundation is to “foster global excellence in hope, grief care and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need.”

Cannon was seemingly able to be everywhere for everyone this Christmas, but the actor has previously been candid about how being a father of 12 can cause a major time management issue.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” he explained during a December 2022 interview on The Checkup With Dr. David Agus. “One, ’cause I’m constantly working, and two, because I’m just spread thin.”

He is, however, able to sometimes get his kids together in the same place. This summer, the actor shares several photos via his Instagram Story of daughters Onyx and Halo and son Legendary.

“So dope to see my daughters playing together in our nursery,” Cannon captioned the sweet snaps. “The Sisterhood is Real! Halo is my youngest and Onyx is about to turn the Big 1! So grateful for this and all of my children’s journeys and valuable lessons that I will be learning along the way. I’m trying my best y’all!”