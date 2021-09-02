Gregg Leakes’ Son Brentt Wears ‘Cancer Sucks’ Hat Hours After Dad’s Death

Hours after Us Weekly confirmed that Gregg Leakes — the husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes — had died, his son shared a heartfelt tribute via Instagram Story.

Brentt Leakes posted a selfie on Wednesday, September 1, wearing a baseball cap that read, “Cancer Sucks. Get the suck outta here.”

Later that evening, Brentt, 22, hosted a karaoke night in his father’s honor at the family’s The Linnethia Lounge nightclub in Duluth, Georgia.

“Come celebrate my dads life tonight,” the entrepreneur wrote via Instagram Story. “Ima be there and ima probably cry. CASAMIGOS on me.”

Brentt also shared footage via his Story of a chalkboard that paid tribute to his late father. “Celebrating the life of Gregg Leakes,” the sign read, alongside chalk drawings of Gregg’s face, flowers and a heart.

Employees at the entertainment lounge shared a video on the venue’s Instagram page, while they sketched the chalk tribute. “So, we are live at the Linnethia Lounge,” the clip began. “We’re so sorry to hear about Gregg’s passing and just to show our respect for Gregg and to show the family some love, we have Charlie, she’s an employee here at the Linnethia Lounge, and she’s, like, drawing a tribute to Gregg on the board for tonight. … Yeah, this is how we do it at the Linnethia, we really celebrate our own, you know?”

Another photo from the nightclub’s Instagram revealed that the staff placed blue-and-gold balloons that spelled “Gregg” outside the entrance. “WE LOVE YOU @greggleakes & @neneleakes & @kingbrentt ❤️❤️❤️ #LeakesFamily,” a caption read.

Gregg died earlier that day following a cancer battle. He was 66.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” a publicist for the reality TV personality said in a statement to Us at the time. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

One day prior, Brentt reflected on his dad’s colon cancer battle via Instagram Story.

“Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get,” he captioned a Tuesday, August 31 Story. “Time is so … valuable dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people.”

After Gregg’s colon cancer returned earlier this year, the Glee alum opened up his worsening condition during an event at their family’s Duluth-based club on Saturday, August 28.

“My husband is transitioning to the other side,” she said at the time. “You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say, ‘Happy birthday.’”