She’s a peach! Ginny & Georgia viewers might know everything about Brianne Howey’s fan-favorite character Georgia Miller — but the actress exclusively told Us Weekly 25 things they might not know about her real life.

Howey, 33, has starred on the hit Netflix show since its premiere in February 2021. The comedy-drama chronicles Georgia — a 30-something single mother — and her teenage daughter Ginny’s (Antonia Gentry) journey as they navigate their new world after relocating to a small New England town.

The California native made instant waves with her portrayal of the character, receiving critical acclaim as the southern mom of two — but it took creators Debra J. Fisher and Sarah Lampert a while to find the perfect fit.

“Brianne was the last, literally, the last to be cast,” Fisher told Entertainment Weekly just after the series premiere in February 2021. “We had to find the perfect Georgia, that balanced beauty that’s going to kill you with a smile but will stab you in the chest without seeing it coming. We met actresses from the U.S., Canada and England and on one of our last days, Bri got back from a European vacation and put herself on tape. … Monday morning, we brought her in read her with Toni and we were like, ‘We just found Ginny & Georgia. There they are.’”

Ginny & Georgia was renewed for a sophomore season just one month after it launched on Netflix. Season 2, which premiered in January 2023, debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. on the streaming service and appeared in the top 10 in 84 countries.

While the Passage alum may be reaching A-list status herself these days, Howey is no stranger to being stopped in her tracks by a celebrity, exclusively telling Us that a certain fellow blonde actress once left her gobsmacked.

Ginny & Georgia seasons 1 and 2 are now available on Netflix. Scroll down to learn more things you might not know about Howey:

1. My favorite movie is Elf. It’s the only [holiday film] I can watch every year and laugh like it’s the first time.

3. I’ve been told I resemble Julia Roberts, and it’s one of the greater compliments of my life.

4. The most common thing fans ask me on the street is, “You’re not from the South?

5. My long arms tend to come in handy when people can’t reach behind or under certain things.

6. My first car was a black Honda Civic with tinted windows. I felt very cool.

7. My No. 1 beauty secret is drinking a lot of water.

8. Julia Roberts was the actress I looked up to the most growing up. For my 12th birthday, I asked for Erin Brockovich on VHS and watched it on repeat.

9. Geena Davis is the most famous person in my phone [contacts].

10. My go-to karaoke song is “Wonderwall” by Oasis.

11. My taupe Jenni Kayne Brooklyn lug boots are my favorite wardrobe item. They’re my everyday go-to’s.

12. I’ve taken every single one of Georgia’s lip colors as keepsakes from the set of Ginny & Georgia.

13. My celebrity crush growing up was Joshua Jackson, all the way.

14. The most starstruck moment I’ve had was with Cate Blanchett. She saw my jaw drop, she smiled, and I think I uttered something along the lines of “I’m stunned to be in your presence.”

15. On Saturday nights, you’ll find me at a fun dinner with good people, great food and even better drinks.

16. On a typical Sunday afternoon, I’ll be at the farmers’ market and home, doing laundry and cleaning.

17. My guilty pleasure TV show is Below Deck.

18. My ideal comfort food is chicken tenders.

19. My favorite meal to cook is baked paprika salmon, Japanese sweet potatoes and crispy broccoli with lemon and garlic.

20. One place I’m dying to go to is Vietnam. My stepmom is Vietnamese and we always talk about going!

21. My favorite book is The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams. It’s a love letter to words, to women and the importance of both.

22. My favorite room in my house is whichever my dog is in.

23. My alternate career would be a professional organizer. Marie Kondo, call me.

24. Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much” brings back the best memories.

25. My dream role or project is anything with Olivia Colman, Sarah Paulson or Sharon Horgan.