Calling all Bridgerton fans! Regé-Jean Page just showed off his singing talent — and not even Lady Whistledown expected the heartthrob to have perfect pitch.

The 31-year-old British actor is lending his voice to an Audible adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman. In a clip shared via the audiobook company’s Twitter account on Thursday, October 7, Page put his smooth vocals on display while singing in Greek.

“It turns out that Regé-Jean Page is not only an excellent actor and an outrageously good-looking chap, he also sings like an angel,” co-executive producer and director of the audio play Dirk Maggs says in the preview. “And I’ve got to say, it still sends shivers up my spine.”

Anyone else get goosebumps when they hear @regejean sing in Act II? Dirk Maggs and @neilhimself share more behind the scenes gems from making the #SandmanxAudible: https://t.co/FENe8HpJR3 pic.twitter.com/lUHJdBwKk9 — Audible (@audible_com) October 7, 2021

Page, however, was less blown away. “Did @audible_com just drop my untreated stems?? Rude,” he tweeted with a crying laughter emoji.

The brand proceeded to hype him up, replying, “We’re just giving the fans what they want!”

The For the People alum rose to stardom following the December 2020 debut of Netflix’s Bridgerton. Page portrayed Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, and was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series category for his performance. Though he stole many viewers’ hearts, the Gray Man star confirmed in April that he wouldn’t be coming back for season 2 of the steamy drama.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page told Variety of his early conversations with producers about the Shondaland show. “[I thought], ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

The period piece is based on Julia Quinn‘s series of YA novels, each of which focuses on a different member of the Bridgerton family. Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) had the spotlight during season 1, which followed her love story with Simon. While fans were shocked to learn about Page’s exit, the Younger alum, 26, was prepared for the news.

“I had a bit of a heads up, so I knew,” she said on the “Variety Awards Circuit” podcast in May. “But yeah, I guess it is a spanner. But again, the show centers around the Bridgertons, and there are eight books. … And we’re very much passing on the baton to the lovely [Jonathan Bailey], who plays Anthony, and that will be the main storyline of season 2 and the story arc of season 2.”

As the rest of the cast reunited to film the second chapter, Dynevor admitted it was “definitely different” not having Page around. However, his character won’t be totally absent from the new episodes.

“I think he’ll definitely be referred to a lot. I think we’ll see the baby. And we’ll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton family,” she told The Wrap in June. “It might be a little bit more of a — not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon’s story so much. But I think that’s honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out.”