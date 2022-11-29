Unwanted advances. Brielle Biermann opened up about being on the receiving end of many flirty messages — and not all of the men who reached out to her are single.

“There are some very interesting direct messages, actually, from a lot of different people,” Biermann, 25, who rose to stardom in Bravo’s Don’t Be Tardy, said during the Monday, November 28, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

According to the reality star, several people who have contacted her “are married” or are in a public relationship. Biermann noted that the online flirtation has come from fellow Bravo stars and other “very well-known” individuals.

“The fact that they’re sending an emoji, they’re saying hi, like, bothers me. ‘Cause if my man ever did that to somebody, I’d be f–king like, ‘We’re done. Bye! Have fun with them,'” she explained. “I want to tell someone so bad, but I just can’t ’cause I don’t trust anybody with that type of information. I don’t wanna expose or hurt anybody.”

The TV personality read some of the alleged messages during the podcast. “‘Hi, you’re so beautiful.’ Or they’ll send me one of my posts and be like, ‘Wow.’ Or they’ll just send me an emoji,” she shared.

Biermann revealed that she has only confided in mom Kim Zolciak about the interactions — which she has never responded to.

“We don’t know what to do here. Like, I don’t want to ruin a marriage or relationship, but I’m not responding — I’ve never responded — but it won’t stop,” she continued. “We’re just like, ‘I cannot believe the balls these men have.’”

The KAB Cosmetics cofounder added: “Like, if you don’t respond, that’s almost stalking — if you just keep getting DMs. People are weird. I don’t get it. Like, what do they think? That they’re never going to get caught?”

According to Biermann, two of the men who have made advances have girlfriends who follow her on social media. “I’ll go to [the guy’s] page, and I’ll see, like, make sure their girlfriend is — is she gone? Like, how long ago were these pictures?” she detailed. “And I’ll go to her page, and it says, ‘Follow back.’ And I’m like, here we go — it’s probably how they found me.”

Biermann recently offered another glimpse into her personal life when she discussed her mother’s plans for her to have kids. “She wants me to have a child,” the Bravo personality said on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. “She’s like, ‘Come on, you’re not getting any younger. Like, I want a little baby. And if you don’t have it, I’m going to have one.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, has four children with husband Kroy Biermann: KJ, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. After Kroy, 37, and Zolciak tied the knot in 2011, he legally adopted his wife’s oldest daughters Brielle and Arianna, 21.