Ready for grandkids! Brielle Biermann revealed that her mother, Kim Zolciak, is eager for her to have children of her own.

“She wants me to have a child,” Biermann, 25, said during the Monday, October 3, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. “She’s like, ‘Come on, you’re not getting any younger. Like, I want a little baby. And if you don’t have it, I’m going to have one,’” she continued, adding that the 44-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum would also be happy if her 20-year-old daughter, Arianna Biermann, got pregnant.

“She’s like, ‘Ariana come on. Like, one of y’all have a baby. I’ll take care of it.’ I’m like, ‘You’re insane. I’m not having kids,” Brielle shared, explaining that her mom has “baby fever.”

In addition to Brielle and Ariana, Zolciak has four children with husband Kroy Biermann: KJ, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 8. The duo wed in November 2011 and Kroy, 37, legally adopted Zolciak’s oldest daughters in July 2013.

Despite poking fun at her mom during the podcast appearance, Brielle admitted that when she does have kids of her own, she hopes to emulate the Don’t Be Tardy alum’s parenting style.

“I always used to say [to my mom] growing up, ‘I want you to raise my kids because you did such a good job,’” she said, adding that the former Bravo personality and the athlete made her feel comfortable sharing “everything you could think of with them.”

The mother of six is a fierce protector of her kids and has defended them from internet trolls in the past. In February, she set the record straight after some fans speculated that Brielle and Ariana have had plastic surgery.

“My daughters read your stupid ass comments,” the Florida native wrote via Instagram at the time. “And quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added that her daughters had “NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips.”

She continued: “Ariana has worked her ass off to get healthy and fit and Brielle is only a few months out of major jaw surgery (jaw broken in five places) and couldn’t chew food for months … so clearly Brielle lost weight during the process!!!! Nobody had liposuction that’s obsurd [sic]!! I know it’s hard to believe they are that beautiful without any work done but can you believe they are even more beautiful on the inside!! TRUST THAT!”