Brielle Biermann Gets Backlash After Saying Donald Trump Has Feelings Too

Getting political? Brielle Biermann received major backlash after she shared her thoughts on President Donald Trump and called people out for bullying him.

“This is not political,” Biermann, 23, wrote via Twitter on Monday, April 6. “I don’t care how i/you feel about trump as a politician but he is a PERSON. ‘Running’ the country.”

The Atlanta native added that Trump, 73, “has feelings like all of us,” before claiming that people have become bullies where the president is concerned.

“Do you think someone wants to do the best they can when they’re constantly belittled/bullied for everything they do/say?” she added.

The Don’t Be Tardy star was quick to get comments from her followers shutting down her tweet and giving her heat for sharing it in the first place.

“I love you, but girl he is the biggest bully of them all. The things he says are completely unacceptable,” one person replied.

Another user tweeted: “He wrote the book on bullying, try again.”

Biermann fired back, writing, “2 wrongs don’t make a right,” to which the same user wrote, “Holding him accountable is not bullying. You’re reaching.”

A different follower suggested that the star “just delete this” in relation to the tweet, but Biermann didn’t back down.

“No. I genuinely feel bad for him. And ANYONE WHOS BULLIED,” she replied via Twitter. “No one regardless of what they’ve done deserves that. Have a heart.”

The backlash continued as fans wrote comments including, that she should “get out of here with that b s” and that the tweet was “the stupidest tweet of all time.”

After many of her followers called her out for her comments, the TV personality tried to change the subject.

“Anywaaaaays it’s a beautiful day in Atlanta,” she wrote via Twitter with a yellow heart emoji.

A few hours later, Biermann tweeted again, this time about food.

“Can’t stop eating chocolate chip cookies,” she wrote.

The reality star has been spending a lot of time on Twitter since the coronavirus quarantine orders went into place.

Last month, she tweeted back at Chrissy Teigen after the Lip Sync Battle cohost asked her followers to “a few more kids” to help her “shake trees and collect sticks to sell” like her daughter Luna did for her.

Biermann happily offered up one of her five siblings, replying on March 26, “Wanna borrow one…or all of the Biermann’s? Please??”