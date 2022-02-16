Furry friends galore! Britney Spears recently added two new members to her family — and they’re extremely cute.

The “Toxic” singer, 40, introduced her Instagram followers to her new Australian shepherd pup, Sawyer, on Tuesday, February 15. “Can you have two loves of your [life] because he comes in second !!!!” the pop star wrote alongside a video of the blue-eyed pooch. “I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately. It’s funny … he doesn’t talk back but it’s like he understands what I’m saying.”

The Grammy winner went on to say that she and Sawyer are working on house-training. “I think he understands me especially with those eyes,” she added. “He makes my heart melt … he needs me and I like that !!!!!”

Spears’ friends and followers were thrilled by the arrival of the adorable pet, though at least one famous fan offered a suggestion for a name change. “Please rename him Dogney,” Kaitlyn Bristowe quipped.

The Crossroads star’s mom, Lynne Spears, weighed in on her daughter’s new friend in the comments section, calling Sawyer “the most beautiful pup ever.”

The Louisiana native also revealed that she adopted a cat, who she plans to introduce to fans at a later date. “My cat is French and very peculiar … she looks at food as if she is 30 for two min before she eats it,” the “Lucky” songstress wrote. “She’s extremely smart and she looks like a miniature cheetah.”

The feline is also a skilled escape artist, having already vanished inside Britney’s home twice. “Me and security couldn’t find her for 2 hours and then when we did she would disappear again,” the “Radar” singer explained.

Earlier this week, the former X Factor judge celebrated her first Valentine’s Day since a judge terminated her conservatorship last year. She commemorated the holiday with a gushing Instagram tribute to her fiancé, Sam Asghari, on Monday, February 14.

“This man has been with me through it all !!!!” she wrote. “I don’t know what I would do without him so I think I will keep him around a bit longer …. I mean he is pretty hot 🥵 !!!!! I love you.”

The Hacks alum, 27, and the dancer got engaged in September 2021 after nearly five years together. “I can’t f–king believe it,” Britney said in an Instagram video at the time.

The duo met in 2016 on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video, in which Asghari played the singer’s love interest.

“She motivates me more than anyone,” the model told Men’s Health of his love in 2018. “It’s crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her. I’m always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me.”

