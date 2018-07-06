Britney Spears and Sam Asghari continue to make Us swoon with their adorable antics. The pop princess took to social media on Friday, July 6, to share a shot of herself making a silly fish face while enjoying a little poolside fun in the sun with her man.
“Ever swim so much that you start to feel like a fish?” she asked her followers in the accompanying caption.
Spears, 36, and Asghari, 24, first stepped out together in November 2016 after the dancer starred in Spears’ “Slumber Party” video.
In January 2017, she revealed to CBS Radio’s Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast that he gave her his digits following the shoot, though she didn’t call right away. In fact, it was five months before the “Make Me . . .” singer finally reached out to Asghari. “I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute.’ So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.”
The duo has been seemingly inseparable ever since, showing off plenty of PDA on the beach and at Disneyland, making overseas trips to spend time together, and even saying “I love you” in a cute video while snuggled up together on New Year’s Day.
A source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly in February 2018 that the Grammy-winner and her boyfriend spend their time like many couples do, “cooking, working out, going on vacation or just hanging out. She’s very happy in her relationship,” the confidant said at the time. “She has a consistent routine and she’s doing what she does best. Life is good for Britney.”
