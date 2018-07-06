Britney Spears and Sam Asghari continue to make Us swoon with their adorable antics. The pop princess took to social media on Friday, July 6, to share a shot of herself making a silly fish face while enjoying a little poolside fun in the sun with her man.

“Ever swim so much that you start to feel like a fish?” she asked her followers in the accompanying caption.

Spears, 36, and Asghari, 24, first stepped out together in November 2016 after the dancer starred in Spears’ “Slumber Party” video.

In January 2017, she revealed to CBS Radio’s Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast that he gave her his digits following the shoot, though she didn’t call right away. In fact, it was five months before the “Make Me . . .” singer finally reached out to Asghari. “I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute.’ So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.”