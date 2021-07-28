Britney Spears Says She Feels Overwhelmed Amid Conservatorship Battle

Time for self-care. Britney Spears revealed how she’s doing emotionally — and how she’s choosing to cope — amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

“As you guys know there’s a lot of change going on in my life at the moment,” the “Toxic” singer, 39, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 27. “Today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael’s and got white paper and paint 🎨 !!!”

The Grammy winner’s caption was paired with a time-lapsed video of herself painting on a giant sheet of paper spread across the floor. In the clip, Britney squirted multicolored paint on the canvas before spreading it around in an abstract design.

“I wanted to see color and this is me messing around !!! Ok so I’m not a professional painter 👩🏼‍🎨 but I certainly felt like I was !!! This is an expression of how I’m feeling at the moment … rebellious… colorful…bright…bold …spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colors 😜🌈🤓 !!!!” she added. “If you look closely you can see find a fish in there somewhere 😉 🐟😉 !!!”

While Spears has previously opened up about her love for art, her willingness to share insight into her conservatorship battle is somewhat new. Last month, the Crossroads actress made headlines when she stood up for herself with an emotional statement during a court hearing. For more than a decade, the former child star has been unable to make major financial decisions without the approval of her father, Jamie Spears. During her statement, Britney revealed that she wants him removed from his role.

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” she said in her June statement.

During a separate hearing in July, the “Gimme More” singer noted that she wants to “press charges” against her father.

“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” she said on July 14. “This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

The 69-year-old was previously in charge of Britney’s personal decisions as well as her estate. However, in September 2019, he stepped down as the conservator of his daughter’s person, leaving caretaker Jodi Montgomery to take over the role.

Earlier this week, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Britney has found her voice after previously feeling like “no one would listen” to what she had to say regarding her situation.

“Britney is fighting back now because she feels support[ed], and for the first time, like she has power,” the insider said. “The #FreeBritney movement really gave her her voice back. She felt like she wasn’t alone.”