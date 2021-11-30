Britney Spears 'Finally' Found 'the Right Medication' After Conservatorship

Something to sing about. Britney Spears is still celebrating the end of her conservatorship after her lengthy court battle.

“That beautiful … nice … and warm f–king fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!! Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks 🕯🕯🕯 !!!” the 39-year-old pop star wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 29, alongside a photo of a roaring fire and holiday decorations. “And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!! Damn I can actually pray 🙏🏼 ✨.”

The “Toxic” singer continued: “It feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I’M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!! Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me … I mean who knows.”

Spears noted that she wasn’t going to “thank anyone” else for her freedom, concluding, “I’m gonna pull a @snoopdogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME 🙋🏼‍♀️💖🎉 !!!!! Let’s watch watch watch some TV folks 📺 !!!!”

Earlier this month, a judge terminated Spears’ conservatorship after nearly 14 years. After a series of public struggles in 2008, the Glee alum has been unable to make her own decisions regarding her finances and personal care without the approval of conservators Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery. (Jamie, 69, stepped down from his control of Britney’s estate in September.)

Before her conservatorship was officially dismissed, the “Circus” singer publicly spoke out against it for the first time in June, arguing against the need for a mental health assessment to prove she deserved her freedom.

“I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough,” she said during a virtual court hearing. “It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested. … I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”

At the time, she said she was “traumatized” by the situation she was forced into, adding, “I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry. It’s insane. And I’m depressed.”

During the same hearing, Britney alleged that the conservatorship was “abusive,” claiming that her therapist made her take lithium, a mood stabilizer used to treat bipolar disorder, instead of the prescription she was previously on for years.

“Lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to,” Britney said in June. “You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, if you stay on it longer than five months. But he put me on that, and I felt drunk. … Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, [but] my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad.”

The Grammy winner concluded, “I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does.”

Following the monumental court decision, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Britney felt “so relieved to have this nightmare over and done with” and was “still processing” the major development.

“There were days when Britney struggled to feel any hope about the future,” the insider added earlier this month. “For her, it was like being held in solitary confinement and her voice or feelings didn’t count for anything. … But seeing and hearing all the support that was out there for her changed everything.”