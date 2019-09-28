



Her prerogative. Britney Spears gave fans an update on her mindset amid ongoing drama with her conservatorship and family.

“I hope y’all haven’t forgotten about me!!!” the singer, 37, captioned a series of throwback concert photos via Instagram on Friday, September 27. “I’m taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want.”

She continued: “I’ve been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it’s good to stop and reflect !!!! Miss you all … I really do have the best fans in the world !!! #fbf.”

Spears received support from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in the comments section. “Respect,” the 25-year-old wrote.

The Grammy winner’s father, Jamie Spears, has been her conservator since 2008. A court hearing on September 18 determined that he will remain in the role. Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, assumed the position temporarily after her dad asked to relinquish control due to “personal health reasons.”

Jamie suffered a ruptured colon in November 2018. As a result, Britney took an indefinite hiatus from work in January, including putting her Las Vegas residency on hold.

The upheaval comes amid a turbulent period in the family. Kevin Federline was granted a restraining order against Jamie in August after an altercation with Britney and the 41-year-old DJ’s son Preston, 14. Jamie is forbidden from having contact with the exes’ sons — the pair, who finalized their divorce in 2007, also share 13-year-old Jayden — for three years, according to a source.

“Britney had the boys at Jamie’s condo on the evening of August 24. Jamie and Sean Preston got into an argument. Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room. Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston,” an insider claimed to Us in August.

Another source claimed that the “Toxic” songstress is “extremely distraught” over the situation.

The Ventura County district attorney decided not to charge Jamie in the incident earlier this month. Shortly after the news broke, Britney shared a photo of Nicole Crank’s book Hi God (It’s Me Again): What to Pray When You Don’t Know What to Say. She captioned her Instagram post, “Absolutely love this book.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!