Britney Spears Misses Her ‘Absolutely Beautiful’ Family

Britney Spears is missing her family.
Spears, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 15, to share a photo of her, mother Lynne, sister Jamie Lynn and Jamie Lynn’s two daughters sitting at a kids’ table together.
“We all have issues with our family but dear God you can’t help how much you love them,” the pop legend wrote in a caption. “I’m not in this picture but I sure as hell feel like I am.”
“I’m posting this pic because my family is absolutely beautiful and I miss them,” she continued, adding somewhat cryptically, “So not to sound righteous but in a world of chaos and confusion the trickery of the devil is to mislead you and humiliate you 👿.”
Spears’ post was a sentimental — and surprising — departure from her recent comments about Lynne, with whom she has a famously rocky relationship.
Earlier this month, Spears made headlines after she was seen being escorted out of Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont barefoot. The LAFD confirmed later that they responded to a call about a woman who was injured. Spears addressed the incident on May 2, claiming via Instagram that she had rolled her ankle. She blamed Lynne for the ordeal.
“I know my mom was involved!!!” she alleged. “I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!! I was set up just like she did way back when!!! I wish I had grandparents!!! I can’t stand her!!! I honestly don’t care, I will say it.”
Lynne, 69, denied the allegations. She and her eldest daughter have long had their issues. In her bestselling 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, Spears claimed that Lynne had tossed her beloved Madame Alexander dolls and childhood poetry. The situation made Britney realize she “never wanted to see” her family again. (In response, Lynne uploaded an Instagram photo of the allegedly MIA doll collection and asked if Britney wanted her to send the toys.)
On May 5, Jamie Lynn, 33, posted a birthday tribute to her mom on social media, writing, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mama. … She has a childlike spirit that brings magic to everything she does and we are so blessed to have her.”
Lynne was previously married to Jamie Spears, with whom she shares Britney, Jamie Lynn and son Bryan, 47. The family soared to fame in the shadow of Britney, whose “Baby One More Time” hit made her a superstar. After a number of personal setbacks, Britney was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 that was managed by Jamie, 71. In November 2021, a court terminated Jamie’s long tenure as her conservator and Britney was free to live on her own terms.