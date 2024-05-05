Despite Britney Spears and Lynne Spears’ rocky relationship, Jamie Lynn Spears has nothing but fond wishes for their mother.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mama,” Jamie Lynn, 33, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, May 4, sharing a photo of Lynne, 69, posing with granddaughters Maddie, 15, and Ivey, 5, at Maddie’s high school prom. (The Sweet Magnolias star shares Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge and Ivey with husband Jamie Watson.)

Jamie Lynn added, “She has a childlike spirit that brings magic to everything she does and we are so blessed to have her.”

Lynne was previously married to Jamie Spears, with whom she shares daughters Britney, 42, and Jamie Lynn as well as son Bryan, 47. The family was catapulted into the spotlight when firstborn Britney became a pop star in the early aughts. After going through a series of personal struggles in 2008, Britney was placed under a 13-year conservatorship that was run by Jamie, 71. The guardianship was terminated in November 2021.

Earlier this week, Britney sparked concern from fans after she was spotted being escorted out of Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont barefoot. A spokesperson for the LAFD later revealed that they responded to a call about a woman who was injured.

Britney spoke out about the incident on Thursday, May 2, claiming via Instagram that she had rolled her ankle and blamed Lynne for the situation.

“I know my mom was involved!!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!!” the Grammy winner alleged in her social media upload. “I was set up just like she did way back when!!! I wish I had grandparents!!! I can’t stand her!!! I honestly don’t care, I will say it.”

Lynne has since denied the accusations. While walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, May 3, Lynne was asked by Daily Mail photographers if she’ll “always be there no matter what” for her eldest daughter. Lynne nodded in response, seemingly indicating that she would always have Britney’s back.

Britney has long had her issues with her mom. In her 2023 Women in Me memoir, Britney even claimed that Lynne had tossed her beloved Madame Alexander dolls and childhood poetry. The incident allegedly made Britney realize she “never wanted to see” her family again.

Lynne subsequently shut down the claims, uploading an Instagram pic of the alleged doll collection and asking if Britney wanted her to send the toys.

“Mom I love you so so much, but there were 3 dolls in the cabinets when I went home 2 years ago,” Britney wrote via Instagram in November 2023. “Kinda really weird you would take them out and then put them back in. So messed up.”

She added, “Nope, I don’t want them. Keep it all. I honestly don’t care anymore … honestly though.”