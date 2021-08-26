Thankful for the support. Britney Spears gushed over boyfriend Sam Asghari in a new Instagram post.

“Not only has this cute a–hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook,” the singer, 39, captioned a selfie of the pair on Wednesday, August 25. “Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star.”

Asghari, 27, commented on the post, “Yes 👍🏽 F that a–hole,” and added the laugh-crying emoji.

The couple, who met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, have stayed strong through the years, especially during the ups and downs surrounding her conservatorship.

The personal trainer has also publicly supported the “Stronger” singer many times over the last year, first after the February release of the New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which examined her relationship with her father, Jamie Spears, who has been in charge of her estate since 2008.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” the actor wrote via his Instagram Stories at the time. “In my opinion Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

One month later, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Asghari would “love to start a family” with the pop star, who shares children Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“He’s always dreamt of having children and thinks he would be a great father. He’s a natural around little kids,” the insider said at the time. “Sam also sees marriage in his and Britney’s future when the time is right and they are able to wed without the restraints of her conservatorship and with the blessing of her family. He’s very old-fashioned in that way.”

Britney spoke out about the conservatorship publicly for the first time in June, asking to have her father, 69, removed.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” the Grammy winner said during the hearing. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

Jamie, for his part, filed documents on August 12 to step down from the role.