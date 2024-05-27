Britney Spears Says ‘All My Jewelry Was Stolen’

Britney Spears has taken to social media to reveal that her jewelry was stolen.

“I’ll show you guys, for real, all my jewelry was stolen,” Spears, 42, can be heard saying in a new video shared via Instagram on Sunday, May 26.

In the clip, the “Toxic” singer narrates as she opens the drawers of a jewelry box that only has a few items in it.

“It’s all gone,” Spears says. “All my jewelry is gone.”

“So you can see for real all my jewelry was stolen … it’s hard to buy new now because I’m scared it will go missing,” the Grammy winner captioned the post. “So I buy it cheap and fake, but it’s hard because some of my pieces were originally made for me … and my baby cross that I wore since I was 4 is gone … it’s so thin.”

In another Instagram post on Sunday, Spears shared how she is recovering from a cold that she’s had for two months and that she’s “scared of the outside world because god forbid I break a foot and someone calls an ambulance so I don’t go out much.”

Earlier this month, the singer sparked concern among fans after the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a report of an injured female at the Chateau Marmont hotel in the early hours of May 2.

Spears was photographed outside the hotel barefoot and wrapped up in a blanket. A LAFD spokesperson said at the time that “no one was transported” via an ambulance and the police were not called to the scene.

The “Hold It Against Me” singer issued a statement on May 2, saying that she twisted her ankle.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie?” she wrote via Instagram. “Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!! I need a new toothbrush right now.”

“PS … I need an espresso !!! PSS … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m bitchy … shit !!! I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace,” she concluded.

“She rolled her ankle walking down the stairs so they treated the ankle,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s fine.”