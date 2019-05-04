Britney Spears revealed her amazing bikini body as she did yoga in a new video less than two weeks after leaving a mental health treatment facility.

The video the “Gimme More” singer, 37, posted on Instagram on Saturday, May 4, shows her doing a series of poses including a walking handstand and the splits on a yoga mat outside while listening to Cardi B.

“Yoga on the green,” she captioned the clip. “I really like it LIKE THAT !!”

Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, commented on the post with four flexing bicep emojis, while Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, a former gymnast, wrote, “I still wanna do a handstand contest.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Spears checked out of a California wellness center at the end of April after spending a month in treatment. “She feels rejuvenated,” a source told Us at the time.

The Grammy winner decided to seek professional help in late March after putting her Las Vegas residency on indefinite hold in the wake of her father Jamie Spears’ hospitalization and surgeries for a ruptured colon.

The source told Us that the “Toxic” singer is “going to continue outpatient [treatment] three days a week and she’s taking her medication as prescribed” and also has her mom, Lynne Spears, staying with her.

Asghari, who drove his girlfriend home from the treatment center, has been visiting her Thousand Oaks, California, home “around the clock to make sure she’s OK,” the source added. “She has a long road ahead but is also working out, doing yoga, meditating and really trying to get herself back to the place she was before her father got sick [in November 2018].”

The singer is also enjoying being reunited with her sons, Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. “She thrives around them,” another insider told Us.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!