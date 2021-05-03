Another one. Britney Spears responded to the latest documentary about her life in a new Instagram post, and she doesn’t like what she’s seen.

“So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life,” the pop star, 39, wrote in a lengthy caption on Monday, May 3. “What can I say … I’m deeply flattered!!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing.”

Just three months after FX premiered the “Framing Britney Spears” episode of The New York Times Presents, the BBC released The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship via their web streaming service on Saturday, May 1.

Like “Framing Britney Spears,” the new film examines the history of the “Toxic” singer’s 13-year conservatorship. It features interviews with people the filmmakers claim are on “both sides of the issue,” including Perez Hilton, makeup artist Billy Brasfield and choreographer Brian Friedman.

In her new Instagram post, Spears slammed the films for focusing only on the darkest times in her career.

“I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative,” she wrote. “Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago.”

As for Brasfield’s participation in the new film, Spears claimed that she no longer speaks to him and doesn’t know why he was involved. “PSSSS I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused,” she explained.

In addition to the FX and BBC documentaries, Netflix is at work on a third film about the Crossroads star, directed by Erin Lee Carr. That movie was already in the works when “Framing Britney Spears” debuted.

Spears said in March that she had only seen part of the FX documentary but “cried for two weeks” when she saw it and felt “embarrassed by the light they put me in.”

Later, a source told Us Weekly that the “Overprotected” singer was actually far more upset by the film than she publicly indicated. “She’s embarrassed by the documentary mainly because her kids are at the age where they can access it and watch what their mom has gone through,” the insider said in April, referring to sons Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, whom Spears shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“It’s turned into a nightmare for her because she can’t imagine what her kids are going to think now, and it’s certainly triggered some emotions from her past,” the insider continued. “She’s a major pop star, but she’s still a human being who is super sensitive and, sadly, is really affected by the public’s opinion about her.”