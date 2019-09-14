



Thinking of them! Britney Spears extended a warm message to sons Preston and Jayden for their birthdays amid drama with their family.

“Oh how they’ve grown… Mamma loves you guys very very much !!!!” the singer, 37, captioned a throwback paparazzi photo shared via Instagram on Friday, September 13. “May you get all your bday wishes and more …”

Preston celebrated his 14th birthday on Saturday, September 14, while Jayden turned 13 on Thursday, September 12. Spears shares her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, whom she divorced in 2007.

The happy occasions come amid turmoil in the family. Us Weekly confirmed that Federline, 41, obtained a restraining order against the pop star’s father, Jamie Spears, after a fight with Preston in August. “Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston.”

According to another insider, “Jamie has a temper, which is no secret to anyone in the family. Fortunately, Britney did the right thing and took her boys to safety and away from her father. The whole incident was very upsetting to her and her boys. Kevin was and still is furious. … Preston was not physically injured but very scared and shaken up.”

Britney and Federline also agreed to switch the terms of their custody arrangement. After initially sharing 50-50 custody of the boys, a source confirmed that the “Toxic” songstress now gets 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights, while her ex-husband gets the remaining 70 percent.

A source revealed earlier this week that the Grammy winner is “extremely distraught” over the situation. “Her biggest fear has always been losing custody of her boys, and now she feels that Jamie may have put her in jeopardy as a result of his actions,” another insider added.

A judge approved Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s care manager, as her temporary conservator on Monday, September 9, replacing Jamie who has held the role since 2008. A source confirmed that the terms of his restraining order forbid Britney’s father from having contact with his grandsons for three years.

