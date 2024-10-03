The Valley star Brittany Cartwright confirmed that she and estranged husband Jax Taylor were indeed “legally married” in light of his accidental mistake in recent court documents.

“We are legally married. I’m guessing paperwork is hard for some people,” Cartwright, 35, wrote via Instagram comment on Wednesday, October 2, underneath E! News’ post about Taylor’s divorce response.

‘NSync alum Lance Bass replied to Cartwright, noting that he can corroborate her account.

“Pastor Lance signed the papers,” Bass, 45, added. (Bass officiated Taylor and Cartwright’s 2019 wedding in Kentucky.)

Us Weekly obtained court documents filed by Taylor, 45, on Wednesday, in which he checked one box that claimed the pair were legally married and another that stated, “Respondent contends that the parties never legally married or registered in a domestic partnership.”

A rep for Taylor later confirmed that the second box was checked in error.

“While Jax made errors in filling out forms that are usually done by trained legal professionals, those errors will be amended without delay,” Taylor’s spokesperson told Us in a Wednesday statement. “Jax and Brittany have already long resolved all matters related to custody of Cruz, and will continue to work together privately for the best interest of their son, which remains their overriding concern.”

In Taylor’s court filing, he also requested that Cartwright receive primary custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz. A source, meanwhile, tells Us that Taylor is still a “a very present father.”

“Anyone close to the couple knows what a great father Jax is and how much he loves his son. Jax has always been a very present father and that will never change,” the insider says. “When it comes to Cruz, both Brittany and Jax have always been on the same page that he is the priority and having both parents a part of his life is a non-negotiable.”

Cartwright and Taylor began dating in 2015 and officially separated in January, according to Cartwright’s divorce petition. Cartwright, who confirmed the separation in February, formally filed for divorce in August.

Since Cartwright moved out of her and Taylor’s shared Los Angeles home, they have been coparenting Cruz.

“Jax is a great dad [but] a horrible husband,” Cartwright exclusively told Us in September. “I’ll never say that he’s a bad dad or anything like that because he’s not. He would be here for me if I called him or for Cruz in a heartbeat. But things are still very raw between me and Jax now … but he’s listening to my wishes. He’s letting me control. He knows that he has to work on things and work on getting trust and stuff from me again.”