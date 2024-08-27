Brittany Mahomes Sends Message to Her Critics After Online Backlash

Brittany Mahomes wants to send another strong message to her critics.

After receiving online backlash for reportedly liking a post from former President Donald Trump, Mahomes, 28, decided to share a quote from religious author Shane Pruitt.

“Contrary to the tone of the world today… You can disagree with someone and still love them,” the post read via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 26. “You can have differing views and still be kind.”

On top of the quote, Mahomes wrote, “Read that again.”

The post comes days after the Kansas City Current co-owner shared another cryptic quote with her 2 million followers on Instagram.

“To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” the quote read via her Instagram Story on August 24. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Above the message, Mahomes wrote, “I mean honestly.”

While she didn’t specify what her messages were addressing, Mahomes recently received some social media backlash after she reportedly liked an August 13 Instagram post from Trump, 78. Multiple accounts on X have shared screenshots and screen-recorded video of Mahomes’ Instagram handle appearing beneath Trump’s post.

The social media chatter, however, isn’t stopping Mahomes from enjoying the final weeks of summer with her family.

From movie nights at home to trips to Europe, both Brittany and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, are making the most of the NFL offseason.

This past weekend alone, the couple was spotted with their daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 20 months, in Rhode Island, where Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce planned a private bash. (Brittany is currently pregnant and expecting her third child with Patrick, 28.)

While details surrounding the celebration remained top secret, additional photos revealed that Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were also invited.

The end-of-summer party comes less than two weeks before the Kansas City Chiefs will officially begin a new NFL season.

On September 5, the reigning Super Bowl champions will participate in the NFL kickoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.