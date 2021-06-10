Brody Jenner Questlove to DJ at Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge Las Vegas Opening

Clear your calendar! Brody Jenner, Questlove and a host of other DJs will take the stage next month to celebrate the grand opening of Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge in Las Vegas.

While the lounge — an “upscale escape with a cache of vintage and rare champagnes, vivid artisanal cocktails and aromatic wines” — will officially open its doors when Resorts World Last Vegas opens on Thursday, June 24, the main event will take place the following week.

According to a press release, “Gatsby’s will be pulling out all the stops with a weekend of festivities to kick-off the July 4th holiday.” Guests can “expect over-the-top libations from their masterful cocktail collection that offers one-of-a-kind sips with a presentation unlike any other with up close and personal performances and DJ sets from top names in entertainment.”

Questlove, 50, will kick off the party with an “intimate DJ set” on Thursday, July 1. The following day, musical duo and Resorts World resident DJs Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien will take the stage. Also featured during opening weekend will be DJ KARMA and DJ SHIFT, who are scheduled to perform on Saturday, July 3. DJ E-ROCK plans to close out the celebration on Sunday, July 4.

Outside of his DJ career, Jenner, 37, currently stars in the reboot of his early 2000s reality show The Hills.

Titled The Hills: New Beginnings, the now-airing second season of the show delves into Jenner’s feelings regarding his ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter’s relationship with Miley Cyrus — which took place shortly after the pair split in 2019.

“In our entire relationship, you never expressed that you had any interest in females whatsoever,” Jenner told Carter, 32, during the season 2 premiere.

While the blogger told her ex that she didn’t think his statement was “totally fair,” she did note that she’d never met a woman she was “into” until connecting with the 28-year-old “Malibu” singer.

Later, Jenner revealed in a confessional that the split had been hard on him.

“It was obviously tough for both of us,” the California native said, claiming he was blindsided by Carter moving on so quickly.