Celebs were out and about this week, from Brooke Shields and Martha Stewart enjoying dinner in NYC, to Selena Gomez and her mom, Mandy Teefey, attending CrimeCon’s CrowdSolve event in Chicago, to Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attending the L.A. premiere of Emma in Hollywood. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Brooke Shields and Martha Stewart enjoyed dinner and Antinori wine at the Cantinetta Antinori x Tutto il Giorno pop-up in NYC.

— Wonderful Pistachios held a workout and plant-based discussion at celebrity gym Heart & Hustle led by owner Kevin Lilly whose clients include Jessica Alba, Nick Jonas and Adele.

— Margot Robbie rocked Leset’s Margot tee at JFK airport in Queens, New York, after landing from a flight from London.

— Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos enjoyed the live swing band at Fishbowl, a private event space, at Dream Midtown in NYC.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche hosted an intimate discussion with Shiva Rose about whole beauty at the JA Bungalow in Beverly Hills where ongoing wellness programs geared towards holistic living and self-care take place.

— Naomi Watts laughed during a dinner for Athena Calderone’s book launch party where guests enjoyed a meal by Estela chef Ignacio Mattos paired with Robert Mondavi Winery wines in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn.

— Tina Fey appeared in Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour and shared that she has a cup of Natural Vitality CALM before bed.

— Celebrity makeup artist Jenn “Jorge” Nelson used Caffeinated Aftershave on Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.

— Joe Amabile cheered for Tiësto as he deejayed at TAO Chicago.

— Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker danced at the Mucinex #BEATTHEZOMBIEFUNK TikTok dance challenge shoot in L.A.

— Jake Gyllenhaal and Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora discussed the role cybersecurity plays in Hollywood during a fireside chat at the Virgin Hotels in San Francisco.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Chris Pratt posed with YouTube star Claire Crosby at the premiere of Onward.



— Selena Gomez and mom Mandy Teefey attended and took notes at CrimeCon’s CrowdSolve event in Chicago.

— Steve Irwin’s family partnered with eBay for Charity with the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors for a one-of-a-kind charity auction featuring a Steve-inspired Funko Pop! collection.

— Steve Coogan and director Michael Winterbottom celebrated their latest flick, Greed, over Monkey 47 Gin cocktails at The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea.

— Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attended the L.A. premiere of Emma in Hollywood.

— The Wire actor Wood Harris celebrated alongside CEEK CMO Sherman Wright, Black Girls Rock! Founder Beverly Bond, Derrick Rose of the Detroit Pistons, UNCF Gala Chair Toi Salter and CEEK VR Founder and CEO Mary Spio at the launch party of CEEK’s VR Streaming Platform at Innovation House in Chicago.



— Bailey “Bailrok” Munoz performed at Rose. Rabbit. Lie inside the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas.

— Below Deck’s Captain Sandy Yawn celebrated her birthday with girlfriend Leah Shafer, Dermaclara CEO Will Robins and friends at The Deck at Island Gardens in Miami.

Just Like Us: Celebrity Moms

— Teyana Taylor and Iman Shupert attended the New Era x Roger Dubuis All-Star dinner event at STK Chicago.

— Danielle Jonas attended the L.O.L. Surprise! Lights blacklight event during New York Toy Fair in NYC.