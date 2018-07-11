Celebs were out and about this week, from Brooke Shields hanging with her family in The Hamptons to Julianne Hough relaxing on a pool floatie to Hugh Jackman enjoying dinner in L.A. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Shields and her kids, Rowan Henchy and Grier Henchy, attended a special screening of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at Dylan’s Candy Bar in East Hampton.

— Wilmer Valderrama enjoyed dinner and drinks with friends at Gowings Bar & Grill during a vacation at at QT Hotels & Resorts in Australia.

— Hough relaxed on her In the Pool Room Rosé All Day pool float on Instagram.

— Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz looked like couple goals at the ‘Red, White and Bootsy’ July 4th Bash presented by The h.wood Group, powered by PacSun and Tommy Jeans and speciality sips by Avión Reserva 44 Tequila at Nobu Malibu.

— Shanina Shaik and Jasmin Tookes celebrated a friend’s birthday at sbe’s HYDE Sunset.

— AnnaLynne McCord carried a Andiamo Luggage Classico suitcase in red at LAX.

— Ne-Yo celebrated his new album “Good Man” at the newly opened Las Vegas hotspot APEX Social Club at Palms Casino Resort.

— Designer Nikki Lund was featured on the cover of Bliss Babe magazine in a striped jumpsuit from her own collection.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Jackman dined with friends at TAO LA and munched on tuna pringles, chilean satay sea bass and mandarin chicken.

— Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and more celebrities will host tables at the first annual ‘If Only’ Texas Hold’Em Charity Poker Tournament with City of Hope and The Forum on July 29.

— Will Arnett hosted a Teen Titans Go! to the Movies screening event at the UA East Hampton Theatre.

— Angela Bassett threw an Independence Day and pre-60th birthday celebration in SoHo at Liquor Lab, Manhattan’s first-ever event space dedicated to teaching consumers how to make well-balanced, delicious cocktails in NYC.

— Nina Dobrev attended the 2nd Annual Maison St Germain LA Celebration hosted by Kate Young at Little Beach House Malibu.

— Michael B. Jordan partied at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City opening.

— Lily Collins rocked a Nasty Gal romper while out and about in Barcelona.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2018: Stars Workin’ it in Bikinis and Swimsuits

— The Kaplan Twins hosted a pool party at The Montauk Beach House to celebrate their art show, “I Only Summer in the Hamptons.”

— Actor Tristan Wilds attended The Official After Party of Essence Fest sponsored by Crown Royal in New Orleans.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!