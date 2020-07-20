Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend, Lexy Panterra, does not think he should be getting married to his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

“I was pretty shocked and confused when I heard he got engaged,” the dancer, 31, told The Sun U.S. in an interview posted on Saturday, July 18. “It’s not something anyone was expecting and, honestly, Brooklyn is not ready for that. He is very young and way too immature.”

Panterra continued, “I don’t know why he falls in love every few minutes. There is no consistency in his relationships. He has a new chick every month, so it’s surprising he would try to do this.”

Panterra briefly dated Beckham, 21, in 2018. The musician said that they “never talked about getting engaged” during their time together, but she also admitted that she “would never have considered marrying” the son of David and Victoria Beckham.

“It was a relationship that I could never take seriously, to be honest,” the Boo! A Madea Halloween actress explained. “The age gap was a big deal. You can tell immediately that he is a little immature. He was everything that you could imagine a young adult would be, at times a little bit more. Sometimes, you just get fed up.”

The English model was first linked to Peltz, 25, in October 2019 only one month after his split from Hana Cross. On July 11, Brooklyn announced that he proposed to the Bates Motel alum after less than a year of dating.

“Two weeks ago, I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx,” he wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo of the twosome lovingly staring at each other. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

David, 45, also wished the couple a sweet “congratulations” via Instagram regarding their engagement, writing: “As they begin this exciting journey together, we are so so happy for you guys.”

Brooklyn’s mom Victoria, 46, gushed about the pair’s “exciting news” via Instagram. “We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married,” she wrote. “Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x.”

Before getting engaged to the Transformers: Age of Extinction star, Brooklyn was also previously linked to Chloë Grace Moretz and Sofia Richie.