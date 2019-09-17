Rekindling their romance? Brooklyn Beckham was spotted with ex Lexy Panterra following his recent split from girlfriend Hana Cross.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that the aspiring photographer, 20, kissed the dancer, 30, at Tape nightclub in London on Saturday, September 14, just two days before E! News confirmed Beckham and Cross had called it quits on their relationship.

While unclear if Beckham accompanied Panterra to his dad David Beckham’s pub, Lore of the Land, on Sunday, September 15, the musician posted multiple Instagram Stories from the eatery.

“David’s Beckham’s pub was really lovely with amazing food with nice servers, but I would recommend them using some paper or bamboo straws instead of plastic ones,” Panterra jokingly told Us following her outing. “And [I suggest] some Lexy Panterra music to add to the ambiance.”

Brooklyn and Cross were first linked in April, but a source told Us Weekly at the time that the pair had been together for months. “Brooklyn’s family really loves her,” an insider said at the time. “She fits in perfectly.”

Us confirmed in May 2018 that the eldest child of the former soccer star, 44, and Victoria Beckham, was dating Panterra. “Lexy and Brooklyn had a whirlwind romance last week in New York City,” a source told Us of the two, who were spotted having dinner at Catch NYC and kissing around town at the time. “Brooklyn and Lexy were holding hands during dinner and couldn’t stop laughing and touching each other.”

Brooklyn is known to casually date around. Despite his budding romance with Panterra, the pair quickly called it quits and it didn’t take the model long to seemingly move on. After his rendezvous with Panterra, Beckham began “casually dating” Alex Lee Aillón.

“They’ve been hanging out for around two months, but are not officially boyfriend and girlfriend yet,” a source explained to Us in August 2018. “Brooklyn is a nice guy and they care about each other a lot. They’ve been hanging out a lot. Friends around him think that eventually he’ll come to his senses and become official with her.”

Prior to his aforementioned relationships, Brooklyn dated Chloë Grace Moretz on and off for nearly four years.

