Andre Braugher’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum died on Monday, December 11, after a private battle with lung cancer, Braugher’s longtime publicist, Jennifer Allen, told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 14.

According to Allen, Braugher had been diagnosed a few months ago.

Us confirmed on Tuesday, December 12, that Braugher passed away after battling a brief illness. He was 61.

Braugher rose to fame on NBC’s Homicide: Life on the Street, which earned him two Emmy Awards. After a string of beloved TV and movie roles, Braugher was cast as Captain Ray Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which ran for eight seasons across NBC and FOX. The character became a tentpole of LGBTQIA+ representation in media. Braugher, who received two Emmy nominations for his work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, starred opposite Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz.

Following the news of Braugher’s death, several Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast members have shared emotional tributes in his honor.

“I will remember all the advice you gave me. I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all-time greatest laughs to have ever existed,” Fumero, 41, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 13, sharing several throwback pics. “I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family. I will remember it every time I ask work to make time for me to be with my family.”

She continued: “I will remember how you sent me pictures of fall trees in NJ because you knew how much I missed that time of year back east. I will remember you calling me Melly Fumé. I will remember so much. … It was an honor to be in your orbit for a time, Sir. May you Rest in Peace, my friend.”

Marc Evan Jackson, who played Captain Holt’s TV husband Kevin, also mourned Braugher’s passing.

“Andre elevated every moment he came anywhere near, and it was an honor to have known and worked with him,” Jackson, 53, told Deadline. “My deepest condolences to his family, and all those who like all of us, loved him very much.”

Jackson also shared a social media tribute to Braugher. “O Captain. My Captain,” he captioned a still of the characters embracing via X (formerly Twitter).

Braugher is survived by wife Ami Brabson and their three sons, as well as his brother, Charles Jennings, and his mother, Sally Braugher.