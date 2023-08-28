Brooks Laich found his ultimate fitness buddy — and travel sidekick — with girlfriend Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir.

Laich split from Julianne Hough in May 2020 after nearly three years of marriage. Several months later, he sparked romance speculation with Davíðsdóttir after “liking” several of her Instagram photos. While Hough filed for divorce in November 2020, it wasn’t until summer 2021 that Laich went public with his and Davíðsdóttir’s relationship.

After watching Davíðsdóttir compete at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, Laich sang her praises. “You continue to inspire and amaze, and it was an absolute joy to watch you in your element last night!” he wrote via Instagram in August 2021, to which the Icelandic athlete replied, “Thankful for you & the best support always always always.”

Two years later, Laich once again supported Davíðsdóttir while she competed in the CrossFit Games. “One of my favorite things about @katrintanja is she’ll fight right to the end, and you supported her right through the final finish!” the retired NHL player wrote via Instagram in August 2023.

“You are the best there is babe ☺️❤️🫶🏼✨ Thank you for being on this journey with me & supporting me through it all —you make it all THAT MUCH BETTER,” Davíðsdóttir replied in the comments.

Scroll down to see Laich and Davíðsdóttir’s relationship from the start:

Summer 2020

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Laich began “liking” Davíðsdóttir’s Instagram photos.

July 2021

Laich publicly showed Davíðsdóttir support for the first time via Instagram, writing, “Day 1 of the @nobull @crossfitgames is complete. Proud of how this girl competed today! #SledDog🇮🇸.” The pair were later seen kissing in a livestream video from the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

August 2021

The twosome went Instagram official one week before enjoying a romantic getaway to Hawaii. “Life is better with a couple coconuts & this favorite human of mine 🥥❤️☺️✨ @brookslaich,” Davíðsdóttir captioned a vacation snap.

February 2022

The couple sparked engagement speculation after taking a trip to Iceland on Valentine’s Day. “You are a shining example of kindness, beauty, grace, and most of all — love. Thank you for being you, today and every day forward – ég elska þig!” Laich wrote via Instagram alongside pictures from their trip to the Blue Lagoon.

June 2022

Davíðsdóttir sang her boyfriend’s praises in honor of his 39th year around the sun. “I love witnessing you be you, my love ❤️☀️. It may well be my favorite thing in this universe to experience moments in which you are just pure joy ✨,” she captioned a goofy video of the former hockey player.

May 2023

Laich gushed over his girlfriend on her 30th birthday. “Your smile is my favorite thing about you and you are a ray of sunshine everywhere you go in this world, and to everyone you meet!” he wrote in his Instagram tribute. “I wish for you all the happiness, health, success, peace, and love that this life can offer — and may this new decade bring you more joy than ever before! Theo, Koda and I thank you for the way you show up in our lives, and the endless love you give!”

June 2023

“Happy birthday to the brightest light in my life & my favorite person to lay in the grass & just LAUGH with! ☀️🔥😍❤️☺️ It’s the greatest gift that I get to do life with you, @brookslaich!!” the CrossFit athlete wrote in honor of her partner’s milestone year. “I am so excited to see what this decade brings for you: The best is yet to come my love — happy 40th!! (It looks REAL good on you 😮‍💨😏) Thank you for being you & for all that you embody — I love you with all my heart ❤️ &&& so do our bestest boys 🐺🦁🤭 xxx.”

August 2023

The duo went on safari in Africa to celebrate their respective 30th and 40th birthdays. “Absolutely loving my time with @katrintanja while on this safari at @taasalodge! She knows it’s my favorite adventure on earth, and after the first few days here I’m pretty sure it’s becoming hers as well!” Laich wrote alongside several pictures of him and Davíðsdóttir getting cozy on the trip.

Later that month, Laich served as one of Derek Hough’s groomsmen at his wedding to Hayley Erbert where he reunited with ex-wife Julianne, who was a bridesmaid. Laich and Davíðsdóttir topped off the month at Laich’s lake house in Idaho.