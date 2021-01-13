Owning up. Bruce Willis expressed regret after being asked to leave a drugstore in Los Angles for not wearing a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was an error in judgment,” the Die Hard star, 65, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 13. “Be safe out there everyone, and let’s continue to mask up.”

Willis came under fire after he was spotted shopping in a Rite Aid on Monday, January 11, without a protective face covering. Page Six published photos of him wearing a black leather jacket, a striped shirt, jeans, a baseball cap and a loose scarf around his neck in the store. The New York Post column later reported that he had been asked to leave and complied without making a purchase.

The novel coronavirus has ravaged L.A. in recent weeks, making it the epicenter of the global crisis. Health officials said in a press release on Monday that an average of 10 people in the county test positive for the deadly virus every minute.

Willis spent the early weeks of the pandemic quarantined in Idaho with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters, Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26. His second wife, Emma Heming, meanwhile, stayed at the couple’s home in L.A. with their two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6.

Scout explained in April 2020 that Heming, 42, and the actor’s youngest children were supposed to join Moore, 58, and his eldest daughters in Idaho, but Evelyn found a needle at a park and accidentally poked her foot with it, so she had to seek medical attention near home instead.

“My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor,” Scout said on the “Dopey” podcast at the time. “My dad came up here early, and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

Willis ultimately reunited with Heming, Mabel and Evelyn in May 2020. Shortly after he arrived home, the Malta-born model shared a photo of herself riding an ATV with her husband and their youngest daughter.

The Golden Globe nominee was married to Moore from November 1987 to October 2000. After a brief engagement to Brooke Burns, he wed Heming in March 2009. The Ghost star, who detailed her divorce from Willis in her memoir, Inside Out, attended her ex-husband and Heming’s vow renewal in March 2019.

