While Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay might be navigating a “strained” living arrangement amid their divorce, they are seemingly amicably taking care of their pets.

“Saturday Morning Stroll,” Abasolo, 44, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, May 4, adding two dog emojis and one of a man.

In the clip, the Bachelorette alum led dog Brownie on a leash before flipping the camera to reveal a clipped-in Copper walking ahead of the pack.

Abasolo and Lindsay, 39, adopted Brownie after their 2019 nuptials. Copper was Lindsay’s pup before she met Abasolo and even joined her when she went to film The Bachelorette season 13.

Abasolo’s walk with the pooches comes days after he requested emergency spousal support from Lindsay. According to Wednesday, May 1, court documents obtained by Us Weekly, he claimed that the pair are still living together since he cannot afford to relocate from their shared residence. In his filing, the chiropractor alleged that their dynamic is “awkward and strained.”

“I want to move out of our Family Residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” Abasolo said in the docs. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

Lindsay had worked as an attorney in Dallas when she went on The Bachelorette, where she eventually got engaged to Abasolo. Since the show ended and the pair tied the knot, Lindsay put her legal practice on hold to pursue a career as a TV host and podcaster. She has also authored two books.

Abasolo further claimed in his petition that, as a couple, they had “an upper-class marital standard of living” and frequently dined at celeb hotspots, traveled around the world via “business class” and stayed at “the finest hotels.”

Abasolo also alleged that he now makes $1,300 per month, which is less than his recurring expenses and cannot support their same standard of living.

Lindsay has not addressed Abasolo’s allegations. Us has reached out for comment.

Abasolo filed for divorce in January with Lindsay briefly addressing the separation several days later.

“I didn’t think I would get emotional. … First off I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I’m still trying to reply to people,” she said during an episode of her “Higher Learning” podcast. “You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you. Obviously, it’s a difficult time, if you’ve read the headlines, and you’re probably wondering why I would even work. But to be honest with you I need to distract myself from myself and the best way to do that is to do something that I love and I love ‘Higher Learning.’”

While Lindsay added that she was not ready to discuss the breakup at length, she said that she was “trying to take it day by day.”