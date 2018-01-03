Celebs were out and about this week — from Olivia Culpo toasting with Stella Artois, to Kaia Gerber hanging out in Malibu, to Andy Cohen taking selfies with fans. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Busy Phillips and her daughter Cricket attended the L.O.L. Surprise! Themed Pre-New Years Eve Slumber Party at the house of Estee Stanley in L.A.

— Mariah Carey ate mac and cheese and chicken paillard with friends at Cafeteria in NYC’s Chelsea neighborhood following her memorable live New Year’s Eve performance.

— Kaia Gerber rocked Bec + Bridge x Pared sunnies while out in Malibu.

— Heidi Klum and German rap star CRO hung out at Chateau Marmont until 3 a.m. in the lobby bar.

— The Weeknd dined at TAO Los Angeles for dinner with a group of friends and then headed to Beauty & Essex for a quick nightcap.

— Brody Jenner deejayed at the WILDFOX holiday party at sbe`s Nightingale with Perfectomundo Tequila.

— Gigi Hadid wore an n:PHILANTHROPY tee while out and about in NYC with her sister, Bella.

— Gwyneth Paltrow encouraged her Instagram followers to not drink and drive and use Lyft while celebrating New Years Eve.

— Nastia Liukin and Fresh Air Fund Alumna June Ambrose hosted an ice skating kickoff event at Bryant Park.

— Jerry Springer enjoyed dinner at 388 Restaurant and Lounge in Roslyn Heights, N.Y.

— Khloe Kardashian posted a Naked Wardrobe dress as her “Top 8 favorite outfits of 2017” on her app.

— Jamie Chung hydrated with smartwater while home in San Francisco for the holidays.

— Blake Griffin celebrated New Years Eve at sbe’s Hyde Sunset with a performance from MA$E.

— Actor Justin Arnold celebrated the holiday season with a vacation to Cayman Islands.

— Andy Cohen took photos with fans at the Trappy New Year event at Harlem Nights.

— Issa Rae enjoyed dinner at Ocean Prime in Midtown Manhattan with her girlfriends.

— Olivia Culpo geared up to celebrate the New Year with Stella Artois with her family and friends on Instagram.

— Lea Michele just shopped at the SNOWE pop-up on Lafayette, a modern home essentials brand.

— Emily Ratajkowski showed off her figure on New Year’s Eve with an ASOS bodysuit in NYC.

Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Presents for Beauty Obsessives

— Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine celebrated her birthday at Cleo Third Street in L.A.

— Scheana Marie Shay celebrated the launch of the CLEOPATRA Cat Eye Stamp by Lyda Beauty held at Ivory at Mondrian Los Angeles.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!