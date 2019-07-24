Busy Philipps Celebrated the Launch of C & the Moon’s Body Scrub in Malibu





Celebs were out and about this week, from Busy Philipps celebrating the launch of C & the Moon’s body scrub in Malibu, to Wiz Khalifa and Busta Rhymes partying together in NYC, to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber enjoying a date night. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Busy Philipps celebrated the launch of The Malibu Made Body Scrub from Carson Meyer’s line C & The Moon in Malibu.

— Zachary Quinto looked stylish sporting Nothing New sneakers while attending the 50th Annual Comic-Con International Festival in San Diego.

— Kelly Bensimon and Paige DeSorbo dined a few tables away from each other at French Hot Spot Coco J’Adore in the Meatpacking District.

— Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin hosted a dinner to celebrate the U.S. launch of Mediheal, Korea’s #1 Sheet Mask Brand, in L.A.

— Drew Carey and NASA astronaut Terry Virts celebrated the 50th anniversary of the moon landing at Dodger Stadium with Budweiser Discovery Reserve, a beer brewed in honor of the Apollo mission in L.A.

— Barry’s Bootcamp x lululemon hosted a workout to celebrate their new collection in West Hollywood.

— Influencer Amanda Steele posed for a selfie while wearing a bikini by Mai Mia.

— Wiz Khalifa and Busta Rhymes partied at Avenue in NYC.

— Dave Chappelle cracked jokes in the DJ booth at Marquee in NYC.

— Kim Kardashian’s personal trainer, Melisa Alcantara, received a Skin Laundry Carbon Peel Facial at Skin Laundry in Santa Monica.

— Chase B celebrated the release of his first single, “MayDay,” at Up&Down in NYC.

— Hailey Baldwin wore a red AreYouAmI dress for a date night with husband Justin Bieber at Nobu Malibu.

