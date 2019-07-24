Celebrity Sightings

Busy Philipps Celebrated the Launch of C & the Moon’s Body Scrub in Malibu

By


Online VIP Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps attends C & The Moon 1st Year Celebration on July 18, 2019 in Malibu, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Celebs were out and about this week, from Busy Philipps celebrating the launch of C & the Moon’s body scrub in Malibu, to Wiz Khalifa and Busta Rhymes partying together in NYC, to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber enjoying a date night. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

Busy Philipps celebrated the launch of The Malibu Made Body Scrub from Carson Meyer’s line C & The Moon in Malibu.

Zachary Quinto looked stylish sporting Nothing New sneakers while attending the 50th Annual Comic-Con International Festival in San Diego.

Kelly Bensimon and Paige DeSorbo dined a few tables away from each other at French Hot Spot Coco J’Adore in the Meatpacking District.

— Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin hosted a dinner to celebrate the U.S. launch of Mediheal, Korea’s #1 Sheet Mask Brand, in L.A.

Online VIP Drew Carey and NASA astronaut Terry Virts
Drew Carey and NASA astronaut, Terry Virts. Dan Steinberg/Invision for Budweiser/AP Images

Drew Carey and NASA astronaut Terry Virts celebrated the 50th anniversary of the moon landing at Dodger Stadium with Budweiser Discovery Reserve, a beer brewed in honor of the Apollo mission in L.A. 

— Barry’s Bootcamp x lululemon hosted a workout to celebrate their new collection in West Hollywood.

— Influencer Amanda Steele posed for a selfie while wearing a bikini by Mai Mia.

Wiz Khalifa and Busta Rhymes partied at Avenue in NYC. 

Dave Chappelle cracked jokes in the DJ booth at Marquee in NYC.  

Online VIP Melisa Alcantara
Kim Kardashian’s personal trainer, Melisa Alcantara. Skin Laundry

Kim Kardashian’s personal trainer, Melisa Alcantara, received a Skin Laundry Carbon Peel Facial at Skin Laundry in Santa Monica. 

Chase B celebrated the release of his first single, “MayDay,” at Up&Down in NYC.

Hailey Baldwin wore a red AreYouAmI dress for a date night with husband Justin Bieber at Nobu Malibu.

