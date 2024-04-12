Caitlyn Jenner argued there is simply no comparison between her 2015 fatal car accident and the actions of O.J. Simpson.

After Jenner, 74, wrote “Good Riddance” via X after the death of Simpson on Thursday, April 11, she returned to the social media platform to address criticism being thrown her way.

“I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER…,” Jenner wrote on Friday, April 12, “But Remember…OJ said something to the effect of…I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m “#OJSimpson.”

Jenner was making reference to the multi-vehicle crash she was involved in back in February 2015, when Jenner rear-ended a vehicle on the Pacific Coast Highway, ultimately leading to the death of a woman named Kim Howe.

Simpson, of course, was acquitted of the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman in October 1995. However, Simpson was later found liable for their deaths in a civil case.

Jenner previously made the claim Simpson once told Brown, “I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m O.J. Simpson,” during an appearance on Australia’s Big Brother VIP in November 2021. Jenner claimed Brown made the comment to ex-wife Kris Jenner, with whom Brown was close friends.

Critics pounced on Jenner’s tweet about Simpson’s death in the wake of Jenner’s own actions previously leading to an innocent person being killed.

“I’m sure the family of that person you ran over, can’t WAIT to say the same about you!” one person commented on her original post. Another wrote, “Is that what you said when you killed that person with your car?”

Prosecutors denied pressing charges in relation to the crash, though separate civil lawsuits were filed by Howe’s stepchildren and drivers of the other cars involved in the collision.

In December 2015, Jenner settled with Hollywood agent Jessica Steindorff — a driver of one of the four cars involved — for an undisclosed amount that was reportedly paid by Jenner’s insurance company.

Jenner settled with Howe’s stepchildren in January 2016. Similarly, financial details were not revealed.

Simpson died of prostate cancer at the age of 76 on Wednesday, April 10, which was announced in a statement by his family.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the Simpson family shared via X on Thursday, April 11. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”