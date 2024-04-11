Caitlyn Jenner has shared her thoughts on O.J. Simpson‘s death — and she didn’t hold back.

“Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” Jenner, 74, wrote via X on Thursday, April 11, shortly after news of Simpson’s death broke.

The former athlete’s family announced in a statement that Simpson died at age 76 one day prior.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” read a statement shared via X. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

The news came two months after it was reported that Simpson was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. The former athlete never publicly confirmed his diagnosis.

Before Simpson’s death, he was arrested and subsequently charged in 1994 with the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. One of the attorneys on O.J’s legal team was Robert Kardashian, who was previously married to Kris Jenner.

Kris, 68, and Robert, who shared kids Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, were married from 1978 to 1991. After their divorce, Kris found love with Caitlyn, and they were together until 2013. (Robert died in 2003 after a battle with esophageal cancer.)

Caitlyn previously weighed in on O.J’s legal woes, claiming that Nicole once told Kris she was afraid O.J. would murder her.

“It was an extraordinarily difficult time,” Caitlyn said during an episode of Big Brother VIP. “Nicole was Kris’ best friend, had been for a long time. I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder. … Obviously, he did it and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m O.J. Simpson.’ Then, Nicole relayed that onto Kris at one point and unfortunately, she was right.”

The Olympian also discussed the tension that their family went through amid the trial. “I remember the day the verdict came through and [Kourtney, Kim and Khloé] came in and they said, ‘I told you he didn’t do it,'” Caitlyn recalled in 2009 during an appearance on Dr. Phil. “We sat down and I said, ‘Look, just because he got a not guilty verdict doesn’t mean he didn’t do it, and I just don’t want to hear his name anymore.’ And I had a lot of conversations with Robert to try to make sure it didn’t tear the family apart.”

Simpson was acquitted of the murders in 1995, but he was found liable for Goldman and Nicole’s deaths in a civil trial three years later.