Caitlyn Jenner May Not Know How Many Grandkids She Actually Has





Welcome to the jungle. Caitlyn Jenner planned to “leave everything behind” for her turn on the British reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! — apparently, that included basic math.

During the most recent episode of the Survivor-style show, the former Olympian, 70, bonded with the other famous contestants over parenthood and shared some words of wisdom about becoming a grandparent.

When asked by the other women how many grandkids she has now, Jenner replied without hesitation, “Coming up this December, I’ll have 20.”

Breaking it down by the numbers, the I Am Cait star has six kids from previous marriages: Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Brody Jenner, Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino. The Olympic gold medalist also shares four stepchildren — the Kardashians — with her ex Kris Jenner.

The former decathlete’s family tree just keeps growing, so it’s not hard to believe that it would be difficult to keep count. Kim Kardashian has four children with Kanye West and her sister Kourtney shares three with her ex Scott Disick. Khloé Kardashian welcomed baby True Thompson with her ex Tristan Thompson soon after her stepsister Kylie gave birth to Stormi Webster, who she shares with Travis Scott. Rob Kardashian is also a happy father of one.

So far: 10 grandchildren.

On the Jenner side of things, there are six more: Brandon welcomed a daughter with his ex-wife Leah Felder, and is expecting twins with girlfriend, Cayley Stoker, early next year. Cassandra is a mother of three and Burt is a father of two.

Grand total: 16 grandkids, with two more on the way.

Fans were left more than a little confused by Caitlyn’s comment, tweeting along as the show aired, “I can only count 16, so WHO IS PREGNANT.” Another fan teased, “My maths isn’t adding up … Who had the last 4? What’s going on?”

The funny viral moment came amid a deeper conversation about Caitlyn’s experience as a parent and grandparent since her transition. When her fellow reality show contestants asked what her family calls her now, the former Olympian spoke candidly.

“My kids all call me dad,” she said. “I’m your dad and I’ll always be your dad until the day I die. What they’re really good at, when they’re talking about me, ‘My dad, she.’ It’s tough to change the pronoun in the middle.”

To her soon-to-be 18 grandkids, she’s Boom Boom. “It was easy for them to say,” Caitlyn joked.