Team Hendall! Caitlyn Jenner is hoping that Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles will rekindle their romance.

During an interview on the Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp radio show on Friday, January 24, the I Am Cait alum, 70, revealed Styles, 25, is highly ranked among the 24-year-old model’s ex-boyfriends.

“I only met him one time at an event with Kendall and he seemed like a gentleman,” Caitlyn told host Roman Kemp. “I hear he plays golf, that’s good.”

The former Olympian added that Kendall “always speaks very highly of him,” but Caitlyn doesn’t “know whatever happened” between the pair. Kemp, 26, said that Kendall and Styles reuniting would be “amazing” and Caitlyn agreed but noted she doesn’t intervene in her daughters’ love lives.

“Yeah, I agree! You know, I’ve got a lot of girls and would you see what they bring home sometimes, it’s just like, ‘What the hell are you thinking?!'” Caitlyn said. “But I keep my mouth shut, I don’t bring that up.”

Kendall and the “Watermelon Sugar” singer were first linked in 2013. They later sparked speculation that they had rekindled their romance in December 2015 when they were spotted vacationing together in Anguilla. In September 2016, they were seen hanging out together for three consecutive days. The duo met up again at the 2019 Met Gala, which Styles cohosted.

Their most recent reunion was in December 2019 on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Styles, who filled in for host James Corden, played the “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” game with Kendall. During the segment, Kendall asked which of the songs from his self-titled debut album are about her. Instead of answering the question, the “Kiwi” singer ate cod sperm.

A source told Us Weekly in December 2019 that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Styles have remained on great terms since their relationship ended.

“Harry and Kendall are great friends and always have been,” the insider revealed. “They don’t get to spend a lot of time together, but when they do, they always have a blast. It’s an easy, super chill friendship.”

Kendall, meanwhile, has recently been spending time with another ex-boyfriend of hers — Ben Simmons. She and the Philadelphia 76ers player have been spotted multiples times together —including clubbing and grocery shopping — in January.